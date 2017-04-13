Two Secret Service officers fired over White House jumper | Daily Mail Online

Two Secret Service officers are fired over White House fence jumper after surveillance footage shows he 'lingered' for 17 minutes as agents were 'lackadaisical' in tracking him

Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran, 26, scaled White House fence with two cans of mace CCTV footage shows Tran 'lingering' on White House grounds for 17 minutesTran 'tied his shoes, peered into windows, and even jiggled a doorknob'Trump was inside the residence at the time of the breach on March 10 Two Secret Service agents have since been fired over the incidentAgency statement said it was 'extremely disappointed and angry' over the agents dealt with the intruder