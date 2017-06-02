Newsvine

Kathy Griffin claims Trump family ruined her life

Seeded by @politopov
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 5:22 PM
This woman belongs in a physiatric ward  ... She started this, Not Trump. America is sick of people like this, Hillary Clinton is another maniac without a leash. Come on people, wake up! Stand for something; ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. 

 

