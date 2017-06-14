Major news outlet like NBC, CNN, ABC, and MSM are very unhappy covering the mass shooting stories; the so-called "journalists" are paid bonuses for stories about Trump that generates ads revenue, shooting stories don't make the same amount of income as people don't stay to engage but rather obtain information. On Trump articles, people engage generating the most revenue to the outlets.
Report: NBC, CNN, and Other Liberal Media Unhappy With Shooting Stories
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:48 AM
