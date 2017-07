NBC News on 6/27/17 activated a survey on their website for customer feedback. The first questions that are presented to the users are to select a gender. For NBC News been so supportive of the LGBTQ community, you will think they will walk the talk, but that's not the case. NBC News survey only had two options for the gender, Male or Female. This is a back-stab to the LGBT community. I urge all LGBTQ to stand up and don't let this fly, don't let people use you like this.