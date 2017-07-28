Newsvine

New York couple commit suicide 'over health care costs' | Daily Mail Online

A couple committed suicide by jumping out of a window of a New York City office building together in desperation over their inability to afford their health care.

The incident happened early Friday morning on the corner of Madison Avenue and 33rd Street - just a block from the Empire State Building.

A 53-year-old chiropractor and his 50-year-old wife jumped out of a window of their recently-closed ninth-floor office in the 17-story building.

Their bodies were covered with white sheets once police arrived at the scene, shutting down the entire block to investigate.  

